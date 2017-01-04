Elizabeth City man accused of prostituting 14-year-old girl pleads not guilty

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man accused of prostituting a Virginia Beach teen is set to stand trial by jury in March.

Joshua Manuel Treat, 20, was in federal court Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to charges related to sex trafficking and child pornography.

Treat was indicted on several federal charges in December 2016.

Court documents say from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12, Treat posted a 14-year-old girl on an online escort service. In order to persuade her to participate in prostitution, prosecutors say Treat would inject her with heroin before she had appointments with customers.

If convicted, Treat faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.