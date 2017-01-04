BREAKING NEWS: Norfolk police investigating overnight double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are in the hospital after an overnight double shooting in Norfolk.

It happened around 1:30 this morning on Victory Drive which is in the Wards Corner area of the city. 10 on your side’s Rico Bush talked to officers who say detectives have detained someone in the investigation.

Our cameras saw investigators focusing on an apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building at this location.

Police say the two victims have serious injuries. Investigators have not said anything about the circumstances that led up to the shooting. They promised to give us an update later in the morning. Stay with WAVY News 10 and WAVY.com for the latest.