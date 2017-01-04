Bird lovers searching for missing parrot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Bird lovers and strangers have joined the search for a missing parrot that was last seen New Year’s Day in Deep Creek.

Tootsie, a small Sun Conure parrot, flew from its owner on Sunday. Neighbors reported seeing the bright-colored bird up in tree shortly thereafter, but they haven’t seen him since.

Carolyn Vanderwarker, who heard about the missing bird online, joined the search Monday. She says she talked with the bird’s owners, but she hasn’t been able to get in touch with them in recent days. Still, she continued canvasing the streets off Shell Road on Wednesday night.

Vanderwarker, who is a member of the Pet Bird Association of Virginia, has used her wireless speaker to play the sound of a similar parrot as she walks down the streets in the Forest Cove and Lindbergh Manor subdivisions.

“It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack,” she said. “He belongs to two children who just love him, and usually losing a parrot is a very devastating thing for a family.”

Four days later, some neighbors question whether the bird is still alive because hawks, eagles and ospreys frequent the area. However, one neighbor reported hearing the parrot’s chirp on Tuesday.

April Threet, another member of the Pet Bird Association of Virginia, says she’s optimistic.

“A lot of times they do tend to stick around their area,” said Threet. “A lot of times they’re in the tree and they are looking down and see their owner and want to come down, but they just don’t know how.”

Threet says time is not on their side with cold temperatures and snow in the forecast.

“The biggest thing if you lose your bird or you’re trying to find one is having the most amount of eyes out there that you can,” said Threet.

The ladies want residents to be on the lookout and check their bird feeders in case Tootsie comes down from the tree for food.

911 ParrotAlert has put together a list of search and retrieve protocol for birds that can be found here.