HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Someone was shot Wednesday evening near Bethel High School in Hampton, according to police dispatchers.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road at 4:16 p.m.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

WAVY News has reached out to police for more information. We’re still waiting to hear back.

