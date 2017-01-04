Bertie Co. woman killed in Greenville wreck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Bertie County woman is dead and three other people were hospitalized after a Monday evening crash in front of the Quality Inn on Memorial Drive in Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Meta Bridgett Gilliam, 51, of Windsor, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Greenville police said a 2007 Mercedes Benz, driven by 23-year-old Daniel Corey McLawhorn of Ayden, was traveling north on Memorial Drive when it collided with a 1997 Toyota, driven by 58-year-old Arcelious Eugene Valentine of Rich Square, North Carolina.

Valentine told officers he was attempting to cut across five lanes of traffic from a business on the other side of the road when the collision occurred. The impact of the crash caused the Mercedes, driven by McLawhorn, to leave the roadway and strike a road sign at the Quality Inn, officers said.

Gilliam was the passenger in the Toyota.

Greenville police said McLawhorn, his passenger, 21-year-old Antonio Demetrius Brown of Greenville and Valentine were transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.