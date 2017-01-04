Bentley will transfer to Murray State, Wilder will cheer for him

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Shuler Bentley announced he will transfer from Old Dominion University and continue his football career at Murray State of the FCS. The redshirt-sophomore quarterback revealed his next stop via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

“Shuler is one of the finest young men I have had the privilege to coach,” head coach Bobby Wilder told WAVY-TV Sports Director Bruce Rader, “I fully support him in what he wants to do and we will be cheering for him at Murray State.”

Bentley, a two-time South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, made the decision to leave ODU a few weeks ago, but did not want to be a distraction while the team was preparing for the Bahamas Bowl.

He was considered the heir-apparent to Taylor Heinicke before Heinicke graduated and eventually signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Bentley started eight games in 2015, throwing for 1,432 yards and 12 touchdowns before eventually losing the starting spot to David Washington.