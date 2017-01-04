Beach police collect over 2,500 pounds of medication in 2016

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department collected over 2,533 pounds of medication in 2016 as a part of the Prescription Medication Take Back Program.

Newport News and Virginia Beach held a “Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Oct. 22 for those who had unwanted, unused and expired medicine.

“It’s part of an effort to keep opioid pain pills away from children,” said Dr. Heidi Kulberg, Director of the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

Police say they have collected 3,761 pounds of medication since the program launched in 2015.

Secure sharps containers were recently added to collection boxes so citizens can safely dispose of sharps. Two of the four sharps containers were filled within the first week.

You can drop off unwanted meds at any of the following Virginia Beach police stations:

2509 Princess Anne Road | 757-385-4377 | Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m

820 Virginia Beach Blvd | 757-385-2700 | Open 24 hours

926 Independence Blvd | 757-385-2703 | Open 24 hours

840 Kempsville Road | 757-385-2800 | Open 24 hours