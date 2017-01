PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two suspects robbed a Title Max Loans store in Portsmouth Wednesday.

Officers were called to the store, located at 1943 Victory Boulevard, around 5:00 p.m.

According to police, two suspects entered the business and demanded money. At least one of the suspects was armed.

No one was injured.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.