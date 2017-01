GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — An airsoft gun was found Tuesday inside of Botetourt Elementary School, school officials confirm.

Botetourt Elementary School Principal Tish Hudgens tells 10 On Your Side that the gun belonged to student and that disciplinary actions were taken. She says parents were alerted to the situation Tuesday.

No one was in any danger, according to Hudgens.

