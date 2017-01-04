2 men arrested for several area robberies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of recent robberies.

Virginia Beach police say the charges stem from a total of eight robberies dating back to Dec. 16 — including five robberies at five different Metro PCS stores.

Virginia Beach police say Jesse Qushawn Bray, 22, of Norfolk, is facing several charges, including eight counts each of robbery and use of a fire arm in commission of a felony.

He is also facing charges for attempt to commit a non-capital offense, abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Brandon Ricardo Setzer, 22, of Norfolk, is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery.

Officers from Norfolk and Virginia Beach found the suspects while investigating an armed robbery of a Cricket Wireless store.

A list of robberies connected to this case was release Wednesday:

1/3/17, 4:41 p.m., at Cricket Wireless, 2088 S. Independence Boulevard

1/2/17, 2:24 p.m., Metro PCS, 5033 Virginia Beach Boulevard

1/2/16, 2:48 p.m., Metro PCS, 4876 Princess Anne Road

12/31/16, 7 p.m., Metro PCS, 6661 Indian River Road

12/30/16, 7 p.m., Metro PCS, 2104 Pleasure House Road

12/16/2016, 4:30 p.m., Boost Mobile, 649 Newtown Road

12/16/2016, 7:20 p.m., Citgo, 5820 Northampton Boulevard

12/16/16, 7:30 p.m., 7:28 p.m., Metro PCS, 5650 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia police said Tuesday that they were looking for a man believed to have been involved in seven armed robberies in the Virginia Beach area. A surveillance photo of the man suspected was released.

Police had previously said on Dec. 21 that a suspect was wanted for three robberies in the Virginia Beach area. A surveillance photo released Dec. 21 was similar to the one issued Tuesday.

It is unconfirmed if the man in the photos is either Bray or Setzer.

Police say both men are being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest updates.