2 displaced after fire causes heavy damage to Chesapeake home

CHESPAEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were able to escape a home early Wednesday morning that was heavily damaged in a fire.

Fire department officials say crews were called to the home, which is in the Portlock section of the city, around 4:50 a.m. They found smoke coming from a single-story home on 4th Street.

Officials say the fire caused substantial damage to the kitchen area of the home. Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

No one was injured, and the Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced occupants. Officials say the occupants were able to escape the home after smoke alarms alerted them to the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

