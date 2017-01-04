19-year-old woman ejected in Elizabeth City crash

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old woman was hurt in an accident Tuesday in Elizabeth City.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash at 12:11 p.m. It happened near the area of Peartree Road and Ida Acres.

When police got to the scene, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier has ran off of Pertree Road and hit a city utility pole before coming to rest in a ditch. The driver, who police identified as Nicolette Dale Maddy, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be OK, police say.

Police are still investigating the crash.