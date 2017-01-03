Council approves second extension to secure funding for Oceanfront arena

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council has approved an extension for the developer of a proposed arena at the Oceanfront to secure funding.

United States Management (USM) requested a 60-day extension. Mayor Will Sessoms confirmed council approved the extension 8-3 during Tuesday night’s meeting.

This is the second extension council has approved for USM.

The 18,500 seat arena, proposed for 19th Street, has been a topic of discussion for the city for three years.

In December, the developer asked City Attorney Mark Stiles to review research an October 2016 city council vote, in which council members Louis Jones, John Moss and Barbara Henley all voted against transferring land for the proposed arena to USM. The item needed a supermajority of nine votes to pass and continue moving the project forward.

In response to USM’s request, Stiles responded with a statement, which said he continues “to believe that the law required a supermajority of nine affirmative votes of the City Council when it voted on October 4, 2016.”

