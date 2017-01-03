Thieves break into several Virginia Beach homes in broad daylight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People in a Virginia Beach neighborhood are keeping an eye over their shoulders and their neighbors’ homes after a rash of break-ins right before the holidays — and in the middle of the day.

It started like a normal Monday morning on Kela Crescent. But, John Coureas said his daughter spotted something out of the ordinary.

“I have a very observant seven-year-old and she noticed the door open across the street,” he said.

He called his neighbor, Laurie Baggett.

“He was like, ‘Laurie, your door is open. Are you home?’” Baggett said. “I was like, ‘No, I’m working.’”

Coreaus called 911 then ran into the house. He couldn’t find her dogs.

“My heart sank when I heard that,” Baggett said.

She got home and found her dogs locked in a room. That was all she noticed, at first.

“Then I walked into my son’s playroom and then my son’s TV, PlayStation, all his games and everything were gone. We were wiped clean up there,” she said.

As it turned out, this was just the first burglary.

“Literally the next day, we hear a house had been broken into down the street,” Coreaus said.

In total, four homes were hit over two days. Thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and electronics.

So far, police have not made any arrests. Neighbors say they haven’t had any more day time burglaries.

Baggett said Santa replaced all of her son’s stolen items. The young man had a message for thieves and it’s not one you’d expect.

“He actually left out a dollar for Santa to give to the robber’s family because they were in need,” she said.

It’s a Christmas twist where the victim asked Santa to help the burglars.