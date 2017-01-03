Suspect robs hot dog joint with fake bomb

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at Warrens Hot Dogs.

It happened just before noon Tuesday at the restaurant on North Memorial Drive in Greenville, North Carolina.

The suspect in the incident is accused of placing what was believed to be an explosive device on the counter and demanding money. The man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Greenville Police secured the scene and quickly determined with the help of GPD explosive detection dog Nitro that the device in question wasn’t a real bomb. They’re also in the process of gathering store surveillance footage.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or incident is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department, (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)758-7777.