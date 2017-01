VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for seven armed robberies in Virginia Beach and surrounding areas.

Virginia Beach police say the robberies happened between December 16, 2016 and January 2, 2017, at five local Metro PCS stores, a Citgo gas station and a Boost Mobile store.

If you know anything about these incidents, or recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.