Portsmouth council scheduled to vote on closed session fines

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council members on Tuesday are expected to vote on two policies, including one concerning fines for discussing closed session items.

Councilman Bill Moody was slapped with a $1,500 fine for violating a city amendment for allegedly speaking about closed session information on Facebook.

A judge ruled in July that the city violated the Freedom of Information Act when it fined Moody.

Newly sworn-in leaders plan to vote on a resolution on Tuesday that would eliminate such penalties.

Mayor John Rowe has been against the fines, and promised during his campaign that getting rid of them would be a top priority.

Council is also planning on voting to extend the time people have to speak from three to five minutes. The meeting is scheduled to begin at noon.

