NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives need your help to identify a person seen on surveillance using a stolen credit card.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2016, a woman had several of her belongings stolen from her in the Food Lion parking lot, located at 2401 Colley Avenue. Police say a person was captured on surveillance using one of the stolen credit cards at the Bay Food Mart at 2707 Granby Street.

If you recognize this person or know anything about this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.