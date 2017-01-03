‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a Newport News man wanted in connection to a shooting that left a man injured.

Authorities have taken out warrants against 32-year-old Timothy Keith McDonald for one count of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

At 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 10, dispatchers got a call about a shooting in the 200 block of West Lewis Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a 38-year-old Hampton man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The victim was walking in the area when he was approached by the suspect, who police have identified as McDonald. According to police, McDonald pulled out a gun and fired one shot toward the victim, hitting him once. McDonald then ran from the area before officers arrived.

McDonald has a last known address in the 100 block of Ash Avenue in Newport News. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything McDonald’s whereabouts or have information about this shooting, call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

