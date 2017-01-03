Man shot during fight inside Newport News convenience store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday afternoon during a fight inside the Bowie Market and Deli in Newport News.

Officers were called to the convenience store, located at 633 Ivy Ave, at 12:46 p.m.

Police say two men got into a fist fight, during which another man entered the store, pulled out a gun and shot one of the two men fighting. The other man involved in the fight and the shooter jumped into a maroon-colored sedan and drove off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury to the leg.

If you recognize this shooting suspect or know anything more about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Newport News Shooting Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Newport News police) (Photo: Newport News police) (Photo: Newport News police)