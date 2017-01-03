Man hit by gunfire, injured outside Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old Hampton man was injured early Monday morning after being hit by gunfire outside of a home on Bay Avenue.

Police say they were called to the home shortly before 12:50 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that were considered non life-threatening.

Officers were told that he was hit by gunfire while he was standing outside of the home.

Police say they are looking for whoever may have been involved in this incident.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this shooting.