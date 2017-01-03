Life Skills for Teens at Chesapeake Public Libraries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Youth and Family Services Manager Heather Simpson and Teen Librarian Jessica Chatham joined us to talk about a great opportunity for teenagers to have their local library all to themselves. Two mini-conferences are planned to teach soon-to-be adults how to manage money, buy a used vehicle and use technology for much more than entertainment.

Hack Your Resolution

Teen Program

Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Greenbrier Library

Chesapeake

Teen Tech Event – March 10th

Part of Teen Tech Week

Chesapeake Central Library

For More information, visit InfoPeake.org

