Kids’ scooters being recalled for fall hazard, repair kit offered

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (WPRI) — A product line of three-wheeled scooters made for small children is being recalled due to one report of an injury.

Glopo, which makes Joyrider three-wheeled scooters, said Dec. 29 that the front wheels of the scooters can detach when a child is riding it, posing a fall hazard.

One case was reported to the company of a child falling after the front wheels came off, the company told the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Scooters affected were made of metal and plastic and came in various colors; they sold at Amazon.com between October 2014 and January 2016, and at Zulily.com between June 2014 and July 2015.

The recalled model numbers can be found on the bottom of the scooter base or on packaging; those models affected are GT5048R, GT5110R, GT5121R, GT5124R, GT5125R, GT5122R, GT5117R, and GT5123R. On the back of the affected scooters there may be a tracking batch number of G20140423.

Scooter owners should contact Glopo for a free repair kit by going to Glopo’s website and filling out an online form. The company can also be contacted at (855) 965-1704.