Juvenile calls in bomb threat to Norview Middle School

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nothing was found Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in to Norview Middle School.

Karen Tanner with Norfolk Public Schools says the threat was called in before school started. No students were at school, and the the threat caused no evacuations.

Tanner says the school was searched, but nothing was found. She tells WAVY.com that it was a juvenile who called in the threat.

The school will be operating on a normal schedule Tuesday.

There is no word yet on whether the juvenile has been identified or if they will be facing charges.

