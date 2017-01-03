Founder of Lumber Liquidators resigns, SEC filing states

TOANO, Va. (WAVY) — The founder of locally-based Lumber Liquidators is no longer with the company.

According to a Security and Exchange Commission filing, Thomas Sullivan has resigned following a shift in his role with the Toano company he founded in 1994.

In the filing, CEO Dennis Knowles says the company expresses respect, admiration and gratitude to Sullivan for all he’s done over the years.

In 2015, Lumber Liquidators pleaded guilty to environmental crimes and were ordered to pay more than $13 million in fines and restitution.