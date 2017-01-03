Flu cases increasing in Virginia, now widespread

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that influenza cases are increasing in Virginia and is now widespread, according to Patient First.

There are several symptoms associated with the flu, including high fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness, muscle aches and shortness of breath.

Officials say the flu can be contracted by inhaling respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing — or by touching something contaminated by the flu and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

According to doctors, you can prevent the spread of the flu by:

Washing your hands often, especially after coughing, sneezing, and wiping or blowing your nose.

Using paper tissues to wipe or blow your nose.

Cough into a tissue or inside your elbow instead of your hands

Staying in your home if you have flu symptoms until you are fever-free without medicine for 24 hours

Avoiding close contact with sick people

Staying away from crowds, if possible

Patient First says flu shots are still available with little or no wait.