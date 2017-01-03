Father returns home, surprises kids at Seaford Elementary School

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The first day back from winter break brought a special surprise for two local students at Seaford Elementary School. Their dad, Lt. Joseph Morris, returned home from a 7-month deployment on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Both students, Alexa and Jett, were eating lunch with their mother, Melissa, at Seaford Elementary when music began playing, curtains went up and there was Dad, standing on the stage.

“Daddy, I missed you!” Alexa said. “Daddy, I missed you!”

Melissa says her children have been asking everyday for Dad to come home.

“It brings tears to my eyes to see that my kids finally have their daddy with them,” said Melissa. “They so desperately wanted their dad to get home, and he’s the most amazing father.”

“I finally get to see them after seven long months. Very emotional,” said Lt. Morris. “Late at night, when you go down to your state room and look at photos, you really start to miss them.”

It was emotional for the little ones, too, who are relieved that Dad is home to go to baseball games and gymnastics practice.

“He was so far away and I didn’t get to see him in person,” said Alexa. “I was just wanting to run up to him and tackle him and give me a gigantic hug. I love him so much.”