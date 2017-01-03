Man dead in shooting at Newport News apartments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Newport News.

At 7:59 p.m., authorities responded to a report of shots fired near the Oyster Point Place Apartment Homes, located in the 800 block of Sundown Lane. At about 8:16 p.m., officers found the victim, who police identified as a 30-year-old Newport News man.

While investigating, police found three vehicles damaged by gunfire. Bullet casings were also discovered in the street.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police do not have any suspect information.

