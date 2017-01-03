Deadline today to apply for FEMA, SBA aid for Hurricane Matthew damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday, Jan. 3 is the deadline for residents affected by Hurricane Matthew to apply disaster assistance from FEMA and to submit applications for disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Through the end of 2016, storm survivors in cities across Hampton Roads were approved for more than $8.6 million in FEMA grants. The SBA and FEMA have approved more than $20 million combined in aid.

The storm caused millions of dollars in damages, disrupted power region-wide and left many without a place to live across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

Residents looking to report damages and apply for FEMA aid can do so by:

Calling toll-free at (800) 621-3362 or TTY (800) 462-7585

Registering on your computer at http://www.disasterassistance.gov/

Registering your smartphone at m.fema.gov

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster.