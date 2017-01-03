Councilwoman organizes forum to discuss love locks in Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Love them or hate them, people can’t stop talking about the love locks in Ghent.

Dozens of people gathered for a forum Monday to discuss on how to handle the tradition on the Hague Pedestrian bridge in Norfolk.

As the custom goes, lovers put their names on locks, and then throw the key into the water. It symbolizes their everlasting love, but some say it’s just an eyesore.

Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan, who lives in Ghent, hosted the forum to try to find common ground.

“In the spirit of compromise and the new year, I thought it was a great way to get things started,” McClellan said. “Norfolk’s got a lot of art and a lot of love. And I think we can come to a solution that will please more people than not.”

McClellan says nothing is set in stone yet, but she did mention a possible new location for the locks or getting the art district involved in a solution.