Churchland HS athletic director retires after being placed on leave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Churchland High School’s athletic director has retired less than one month after he was placed on administrative leave, Portsmouth Public Schools officials confirm.

10 On Your Side confirmed Dec. 19 that David Moss was placed on leave pending the results of an investigation into complaints made by several parents.

Three parents with daughters on the junior varsity volleyball team said in December that they went to school administrators after they believed Moss went into the girls’ locker room unannounced.

Moss denied the complaints, alleging that he held the locker room door open to allow a visiting team to enter.

A Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson tells 10 On Your Side the Churchland athletic director job is posted to find a replacement for Moss.

Moss officially retired Jan. 1, 2017.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest updates.