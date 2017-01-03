Charles Colgan, longest-serving member of Va. Senate, dies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Charles J. Colgan, a Democrat who represented Prince William County who was the longest-serving member of the Virginia Senate, has died, his daughter says.

Mary C. Finnigan tells The Washington Post that her father died Tuesday at a hospice center in Aldie. He was 90.

Colgan was the founder of Colgan Air, a regional commuter airline based in Manassas. He was first elected to the Virginia senate in 1975. He retired in January 2016 after having served in Prince William County, a swing county that supports Republicans and Democrats.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a statement that Colgan’s bipartisan approach should serve as an example to all in the Virginia Senate.

“Chuck was a champion in the Virginia Senate for the people of Prince William County and the entire Commonwealth. His passionate and bipartisan approach to getting things done should serve as an example for all of us as we continue the work he and so many undertook and passed forward to us,” McAuliffe said. “Our hearts are with the Colgan family this evening and all of the Virginians who are mourning the loss of this extraordinary leader for our Commonwealth.”

