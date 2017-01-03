Bill Dee steps down as head football coach at Oscar Smith

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – After a season that saw Oscar Smith lose only one regular season game and reach the 6A state championship game, head coach Bill Dee will be stepping down as the Tigers’ head coach.

Coach Dee confirmed the news to Sports Director Bruce Rader via text.

The school’s athletics director Ray Collins confirmed the news to Andy Hilton of Recruit757.com, saying “The staff did an awesome job this year. Of course the kids are disappointed to see Coach Dee leave, but they’re positive and optimistic about the future.”

Speaking to Hilton, Collins cited “personal reasons” for Dee’s departure, and that “both parties are on good terms.”

In his first season taking over for the departed Richard Morgan, who left for a job in Georgia following the 2015 season, Dee guided the Tigers to a 13-2 record, and an appearance in the 6A state championship game, which the Tigers lost 34-28 in double-overtime.