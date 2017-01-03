Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot’s attorney to challenge guilty verdicts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Convicted Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot plans to file several motions Wednesday challenging the jury’s guilty verdicts.
Burfoot’s attorney, Andrew Sacks, told 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox he will argue that the jury did not follow the judge’s instructions on deliberations in carefully weighing all of the evidence in the trial. Immediately after the public corruption, Sacks voiced his issues with the quickness of the jury’s guilty verdicts.
Burfoot was found guilty of taking kickbacks and bribes in excess of $450,000. The jury deliberated for five hours after hearing five weeks of evidence.
Efforts to recall Burfoot were kicked into overdrive after he was found guilty. The deputy city attorney of Norfolk has filed a motion to suspend Burfoot and Norfolk City Council voted unanimously to request that Burfoot resign. Still, Burfoot has not stepped down, and Sacks says his client has no plans to do so.
