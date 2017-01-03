Aldi holding hiring event for positions at three local stores

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — You could start new year off with a new job.

Aldi is hosting a hiring event today for store associate and shift manager positions at its Newport News, Chesapeake and Portsmouth stores.

The event is being held in two locations — Courtyard Newport News Airport at 530 St. Johns Road and Hilton Garden Inn Chesapeake at 1565 Crossways Boulevard.

Aldi says you must be 18 years or older to apply for the positions. Wages for store associates start at $11.50 per hour, with shift managers starting at $16 per hour.

Applicants must be available to work anytime from 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Aldi says the events are scheduled to last between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. The grocer chain is holding a second hiring event in Newport News and Chesapeake Jan. 10.