PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police responded to an armed robbery at the Title Max in the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched just before 4:30 p.m. for a robbery. When officers arrived on scene, they determined two suspects went into the business armed with handguns and demanded money. The employees complied with the suspects demands.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.