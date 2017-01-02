Shots fired following a crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating after gunshots were fired after two cars crashed at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Little Creek Road Monday evening.

Dispatchers received multiple calls for the accident and shots fired just before 8:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found out after the crash, one of the people involved pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that no one was hurt and no cars were struck.

One person was taken into custody following the accident.

