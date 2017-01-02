Scott Taylor prepares to be sworn in to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – Congressman-elect Scott Taylor is in Washington D.C. preparing to be sworn in as Hampton Roads’ newest Congressman in the 115th Congress.

Since he was elected in November, Scott Taylor has taken a short vacation, went to Israel to speak at a leadership summit, has found a place to live near the Navy Yard in Washington D.C., and is ready to bring a new era of leadership to Capitol Hill.

On the eve of a new republican president, it is clear republicans are in control in Washington, “We can overplay our hand and mess it up, and I am hoping that won’t be the case.” Taylor is cautious not to get into the Washington bubble far removed from the people on the streets, “The democrats when they had the House, the Senate, and the presidency, they just rammed things down people’s throats, and it did not turn out well for them moving forward, and certainly republicans can over play their hand, and I think it is important for people from the other side to have a seat at the table. They may not get much of what they want, but they need to be there for the discussion.”

During our Skype interview Taylor told us from behind his desk in his new Congressional Office a story about what grounds him in his public service. “I had a wrestling coach who lost his job because it went overseas. I grew up on a farm and at 14 years old I was working side by side with my wrestling coach…picking corn. I remember it like it was yesterday. That guy usually votes democrat, but he voted for Donald Trump.”

During our interview Taylor gave us a bold prediction, “I am pretty confident we will be on Appropriations.” The powerful House Committee on Appropriations decides where the budget money goes, “I think we are going to land there, but if we don’t then I can guarantee you we will be on the House Armed Services Committee. ” Taylor calls Appropriations ‘Plan A’ and he calls ‘Plan B’ getting on the House Armed Services Committee which is vital for protecting the Hampton Roads’ military community. “As the national security of the nation goes, so goes Virginia. We have got to get a handle on it, and we have to get predictability and stability in both shipbuilding and the military.”

Taylor is greatly concerned about the meat ax approach to military cuts through sequestration, and the military community will be watching Taylor’s leadership, “We need to make sure we have regular deployment schedules, maintenance schedules, training schedules for our military and if no one is willing to champion it then I will.”

New leaders like Scott Taylor, men and women, go to Washington all the time, but the question is will he be that different type of leader? “It is important to have people around you, to give you honest answers, and who don’t let you get too full of yourself; people who bring you down to earth, and I have always been blessed to have people around me since I was a little kid that don’t allow my head to get too big, or too get caught up in a bubble because they will pop it very quickly.”

Taylor will have a Congressional District office at Town Center in Virginia Beach. He also represents parts of the Peninsula and the Eastern Shore. However, he has no plans at this time to establish brick and mortar offices in those communities. He will instead have regularly scheduled mobile offices to meet with constituents. Questioning him whether these communities should have actual offices for constituent services Taylor said, “We are going to assess whether we need offices there. If the need or demand warrants that then absolutely we want to take care of our people the best that we can.”