Roy Cooper officially NC’s governor, tough battles lie ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s back to work for many people after the holidays, and that includes North Carolina’s new governor, Roy Cooper.

Gov. Cooper said Sunday morning that he can’t wait to get started. He was sworn in just after midnight on Sunday and his public inauguration is scheduled for this Saturday.

An aide said Cooper wanted to start his duties as soon as possible after the shortened transition period due to the debate over vote counting in his close race with the now former Gov. Pat McCrory.

There is uncertainty about what powers he will have. The General Assembly passed new laws in a special session last month that will limit his abilities as governor.

A judge temporarily blocked the new law that stripped Cooper of his control over the state elections board.

Cooper has more than 400 appointments to make. The legislature cut that down from the 1,500 McCrory could make.

The new governor already gave notice to McCrory’s appointees that yesterday would be their last day.

That’s just another example of the contentious political landscape now. Cooper said while he and other lawmakers may come at things from different ways, he’s confident they can work together.

McCrory gave Cooper ideas on the budget, which the outgoing governor has to do by state law.

Cooper will make his own two-year proposal for the budget, which takes effect in July.

There’s also House Bill 2. Cooper hoped he had helped make a deal to repeal it, but that did not happen last month.

Cooper did not specifically mention HB2 in his brief remarks Sunday morning.