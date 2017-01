HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to Sentara CarePlex Hospital at 3:46 p.m. for a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police are not sure of the exact location of the crime at this time.

No suspect information has been released by police yet.

Anyone with information is asked to cal call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.