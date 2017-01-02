Married couple who died in Henrico County fire were school administrators

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The married couple who died in a fire in the Glen Allen community of Henrico County early Saturday, were both administrators in the Richmond Public School system.

Janet M. Hall-Lane was serving as Assistant Principal at Bellevue Elementary in Richmond and John C. Lane was a former principal at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond, according to the Richmond Public Schools website.

Neighbors said the couple lived in the home for more than 30 years.

The fire occurred at the couple’s home in the 10200 block of Heritage Lane in Glen Allen at 1:38 a.m. Henrico Fire Crews responded shortly thereafter to find the back of the two-story house heavily engulfed in fire.

8News spoke with fire officials at the scene.

“The firefighters battled intense heat and fire conditions on the inside of the home,” said Henrico Division of Fire, District Chief, Chris Buehren.

When firefighters initially arrived, they found a man and a boy in the yard who had apparently jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire. The two were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We have personnel at the hospital with the occupants who were in the home,” Buehren said.

As crews gave medical attention to the man and the boy, other crews attempted to search for additional victims. The search was delayed due to the heavy volume of fire in the upstairs area.

Crews went inside to continue extinguishing the fire and searching after the bulk of the fire had been knocked down. This process took about 90 minutes.

It was during this time that the couple was found.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sandra Brown, who said she had been neighbors with the Lane family for more than 29 years, described the couple as compassionate, sweet and kindhearted.

Brown told 8News that she had spoken to Janet Hall-Lane just days before the fire.

“She passed by when I was working in the yard. She told me to slow down, don’t work so hard,” Brown said. “She told me she was going to do the same thing this summer when she gets a chance.”

Brown went on to say that she will miss seeing the Lanes waving as they drove past her house, often stopping to visit.

Henrico Fire would like to remind everyone that your chances of safely escaping a home fire are significantly increased when there are working smoke alarms present.

Smoke alarms should be cleaned and tested monthly, have their batteries changed in the spring and fall, and any alarms that are more than 10 years old should be replaced.

Those who cannot afford a smoke alarm can contact their local fire department to have one installed free of charge.