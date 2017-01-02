First African American firefighter in Va. Beach is laid to rest

By Published: Updated:
A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for Retired Master Firefighter Anthony Cooke, who passed away Dec. 27, 2016. Credit: WAVY Photo/Brandi Cummings
A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for Retired Master Firefighter Anthony Cooke, who passed away Dec. 27, 2016. Credit: WAVY Photo/Brandi Cummings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Anthony “Tony” Cooke made history in 1976 by becoming the first African American firefighter in Virginia Beach.

Anthony "Tony" Cooke. Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Anthony “Tony” Cooke. Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Cooke was laid to rest Monday in a private ceremony.

The department announced Cooke’s passing last week in a message on its Facebook page.

The retired master firefighter was also a veteran of the United States Army, and served a tour in Vietnam.

Cooke was awarded a medal of honor for rescuing four children from an apartment fire on Dillion Drive.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings will have more on Cooke’s passing and the ceremony on WAVY News 10 later today.

Funeral for Anthony “Tony” Cooke

Related Posts