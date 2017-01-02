First African American firefighter in Va. Beach is laid to rest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Anthony “Tony” Cooke made history in 1976 by becoming the first African American firefighter in Virginia Beach.

Cooke was laid to rest Monday in a private ceremony.

The department announced Cooke’s passing last week in a message on its Facebook page.

The retired master firefighter was also a veteran of the United States Army, and served a tour in Vietnam.

Cooke was awarded a medal of honor for rescuing four children from an apartment fire on Dillion Drive.

