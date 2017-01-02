Chesapeake couple badly hurt in New Year’s Eve ATV accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife are in the hospital following an ATV accident near their home on Baum Road. Louis Porter, 37, is in serious condition and his wife Taylor, 32 is in critical condition according to a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Little detail was available from Chesapeake police other than the time of the accident, about 11:40 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and the location, in the 2400 block of Baum Road.

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side the Porters were riding separate ATVs and collided on the paved roadway at 2442 Baum Road. The site is a straight stretch on a road known for tricky curves and drainage ditches.

Donna Paxson has lived about five doors down from the scene of the crash for about 15 years. “I looked for it to be something in the ditches,where they may have run off and into the ditch.”

The accident happened about a hundred yards from the city line with Virginia Beach. On the Virginia Beach side of Baum Road, there are street lights. On the Chesapeake side where the accident happened there are no lights.

Paxson went back the next day and found a few personal items lying nearby; a hat and a slipper. “I picked them up and put them (beneath a nearby a tree) in case somebody wanted to come back and pick them up.”