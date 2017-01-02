Caller posing as York-Poquoson sergeant in jury duty scam

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Someone posing as a sergeant with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has been making calls in an apparent jury duty scam, authorities said Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the “criminal” in this case is posing as Sgt. Cooper as well as a local judge, and informing people in York and Poquoson that they missed court or jury duty.

The caller is also reportedly asking that people pay fines in gift cards.

In a Facebook post Monday, Cooper reminded residents that the Sheriff’s Office will never “try to elicit fines from you over the phone.”