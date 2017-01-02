Boost Mobile robbed at gunpoint in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake are searching for a suspect that robbed a Boost Mobile store in the 1100 block of Military Highway Monday evening.

Dispatch received the call at 6:08 p.m. for an armed robbery. The suspect walked into the Boost Mobile armed with a handgun and demanded money from an employee, according to Detective Boykin with Chesapeake Police Department.

Police say after receiving an undetermined amount of cash the suspect ran away from the store.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

