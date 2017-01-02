2 Metro PCS stores robbed in less than 1 hour in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach dispatch tells 10 On Your Side two Metro PCS stores were robbed in less than one hour Monday afternoon.

The Metro PCS in the 5000 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard was robbed at 2:24 p.m. Dispatch says a man went into the store and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. The man ran away from the store and was last seen going towards Witch Duck Road.

The second armed robbery happened in the 4800 block of Princess Anne Road at 2:48 p.m. The suspect was last seen going towards the overpass on Baxter Road.

confirmed they’ve had two Metro PCS stores robbed but not sure if they are connected with the same suspect.

No one was hurt in either robberies.

Dispatch could not confirm if the same suspect robbed both stores but the same description was given for each of the incidents.

