YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A gas station sold a winning $25,000 ticket in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The Super Shin in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway sold winning ticket #131727.

The winning numbers were drawn by the Virginia Lottery on New Year’s Day.

The winning numbers are posted on the Virginia Lottery’s website. Players can also call the Virginia Lottery Player Information Line at 804-662-LUCK.