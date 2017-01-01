Suspect wanted in Suffolk armed home invasion

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect that was involved with an armed home invasion that happened Sunday morning.

According to police, Eugene Darnell Smith, Jr., 24, forced his way into a home in the 1000 block of Cathedral Drive around 5:50 a.m. Smith shot his way into the home and then later pulled a gun on the two people inside of the home. Smith then fled the area.

The two victim were not harmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you know the whereabouts of Smith, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.