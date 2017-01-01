State police responded to four fatal accidents over New Year’s Eve/Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to four fatal accidents around the area on New Year’s Eve and Day.

On December 31, 2016 at around 1:27 p.m., State Police was called to an accident on eastbound Route 58, east of Sadlers Drive, Greensville County. Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2013 Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on Route 58 and reduced speed for a 45MPH speed zone. Upon reducing speed, the driver of the Volkswagen was then struck from behind by a 2014 Kenworth tractor trailer, causing the Volkswagen to veer off the roadway and into a tree. The front seat passenger of the Volkswagen, Sandra Kennedy, 61, was critically injured and taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was charged with reckless driving. Alcohol did not play a factor in the accident.

Around 9:42 p.m., police was called to investigate a single vehicle accident on I-64 eastbound, west of the I-464 interchange, in Chesapeake. A 1997 Honda Accord, driven by Calata Nashae Cromwell, 19, was traveling eastbound and ran off the road and into a concrete barrier head-on. She was taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries. It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a factor in the accident.

Shortly around 10:48 p.m., police was called to investigate another single vehicle accident which had resulted in the rear passenger dying at the scene. The accident occurred on the northbound lanes of I-85 at the Warfield exit in Brunswick County. A 1993 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound I-85 when the driver ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a guardrail head-on. Deltoriss Shartrell Bullock, 30, died at the scene.

On January 1 around 8:34 a.m., police was called to a two vehicle accident on Westbound Route 14 west of Route 606 (Diggs Wharf Road) in Matthews County. A 2009 Nissan Verse was traveling westbound on Route 14 and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound Route 14. An undetermined vehicle crossed the center line which resulted in a head-on collision. Bruce Galen Harris, 66, was the driver of the 2009 Nissan, and died at the scene.

Accidents are still under investigation.