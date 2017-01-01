House fire on Prescott Circle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Prescott Circle, Sunday evening.

Working Fire w/ Possible Victims Trapped- Prescott Dr off Village Dr- Heavy Fire out rear. Neighbors reporting unkwn if ppl are out or not — NN Firefighters (@NewportNews794) January 1, 2017

Update**- 2.5″ Handline deployed Primary Searches underway — NN Firefighters (@NewportNews794) January 1, 2017

According to firefighters, the people inside the home made it out safely.

There are no other details at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.